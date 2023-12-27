Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,243 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

