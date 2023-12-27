Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

