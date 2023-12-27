American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.