American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,716,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

AMT opened at $216.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

