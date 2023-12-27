Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of AP stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.