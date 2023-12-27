Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 32,401 shares trading hands.
Anaconda Mining Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anaconda Mining
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.