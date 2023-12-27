Analysts Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $18.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.15. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.23 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.62.

HCA stock opened at $271.70 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

