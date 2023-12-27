Analysts Issue Forecasts for MoneyLion Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for MoneyLion in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MoneyLion’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million.

ML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of ML opened at $64.66 on Monday. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $44,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,954,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

