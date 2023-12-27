Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Timken Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timken in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Timken Trading Up 1.2 %

TKR stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Timken by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 346,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

