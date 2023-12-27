Analysts Offer Predictions for Haynes International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Olin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $58.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $751.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.11%.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Haynes International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

