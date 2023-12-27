Analysts Offer Predictions for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.