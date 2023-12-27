Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $82.50

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get AerCap alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

Institutional Trading of AerCap

AerCap Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. AerCap has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.