Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) PT at $93.18

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

