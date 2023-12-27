Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $26.90

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.
BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Shares of BLMN stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 35.69%.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
