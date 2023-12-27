Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $202.96

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CYBR stock opened at $220.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $170.27. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.39 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

