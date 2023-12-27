Analysts Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $78.00

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts expect that IAC will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IAC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

