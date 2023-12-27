Analysts Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Target Price at $21.29

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMRA

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at $49,491,859.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kristina Burow bought 17,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $198,489.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,096,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,065,303.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $40,216.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 347,820 shares of company stock worth $4,102,335.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Equities research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.