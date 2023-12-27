Analysts Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Price Target at $36.00

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

