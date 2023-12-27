Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $97.00

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBH opened at $61.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

