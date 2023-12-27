Analysts Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target at $25.20

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,294 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $18,645,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,804 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

