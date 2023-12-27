Analyzing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -97.92% -72.26% -44.33% Inspire Medical Systems -5.75% -6.32% -5.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $20.55 million 7.98 -$16.43 million ($0.90) -7.40 Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 14.54 -$44.88 million ($1.13) -177.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ClearPoint Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearPoint Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 9 0 2.75

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $278.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.72%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Risk & Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats ClearPoint Neuro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

