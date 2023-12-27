Analyzing Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) and Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) and Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flora Growth and Vincerx Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flora Growth $37.17 million 0.30 -$52.42 million ($10.02) -0.14 Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$65.37 million ($2.31) -0.40

Flora Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Vincerx Pharma. Vincerx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flora Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flora Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vincerx Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flora Growth and Vincerx Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Flora Growth presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,841.18%. Vincerx Pharma has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 443.48%. Given Flora Growth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flora Growth is more favorable than Vincerx Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Flora Growth and Vincerx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flora Growth -84.86% -56.02% -33.95% Vincerx Pharma N/A -160.15% -116.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Flora Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Flora Growth has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vincerx Pharma has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flora Growth beats Vincerx Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabidiol (CBD) derived products, such as gummies, topicals, tinctures, and vape products; lifestyle wellness products; provides cannabis consumption accessories, personal storage, and travel accessories for vape and dry herb categories; and offers fruit juices and canned goods in supermarkets, discount retailers, coffee shops, restaurants, and airports. In addition, it provides beverage products; cannabis formulations to treat ailments, such as anxiety, insomnia, and pain. The company sells its products under the JustCBD, Vessel, and Mambe, as well as Stardog Loungewear, No Cap Hemp Co, Original Hemp, Kalaya, and Mind Naturals brands. Flora Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

