Analyzing Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 9.73% 4.33% 1.20% Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and Netcapital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $260.58 million N/A $20.11 million $0.33 6.45 Netcapital $8.49 million 0.24 $2.95 million $0.47 0.46

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CNFinance and Netcapital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netcapital has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

