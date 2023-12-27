Analyzing Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) & Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Nordic American Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers 42.78% 21.50% 13.55%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Nordic American Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Nordic American Tankers pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cool and Nordic American Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nordic American Tankers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nordic American Tankers has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.15%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Cool.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cool and Nordic American Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million 2.67 $85.74 million N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers $168.82 million 5.39 $15.10 million $0.56 7.79

Cool has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tankers.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Cool on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

