Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $54.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

