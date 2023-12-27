Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after buying an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

NYSE:APTV opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

