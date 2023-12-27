Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 132.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.5%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.03 million, a PE ratio of 186.25 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ACRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 162,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 439,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

