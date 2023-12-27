Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $8.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

IVV opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The company has a market cap of $369.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

