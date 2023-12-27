Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.39. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

