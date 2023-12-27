Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $328.97

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.97 and traded as high as $378.10. Atrion shares last traded at $363.00, with a volume of 15,800 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.08. The stock has a market cap of $677.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

In other news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,322.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atrion by 44.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

