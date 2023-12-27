Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000.

AVMU stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

