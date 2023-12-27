Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,803 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 171,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

