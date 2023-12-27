Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

