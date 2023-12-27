Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.