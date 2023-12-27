Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 84.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

BCSF opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

