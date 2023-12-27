Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.35. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $71,918.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,446,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,417.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 120,797 shares of company stock valued at $305,375. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.