Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 6,652,667 shares traded.

Baron Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 39.47. The stock has a market cap of £15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.

Baron Oil Company Profile

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

