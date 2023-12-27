Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BASFY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Basf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

