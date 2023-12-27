Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BLCM opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company's stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

