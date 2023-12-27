Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $738,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

