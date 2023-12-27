Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $260.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $260.41. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

