Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$510.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.60. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.00 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4298246 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

