BNB Tops One Day Volume of $2.02 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $310.66 or 0.00722298 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $47.13 billion and $2.02 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,693,227 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,693,303.17914772. The last known price of BNB is 291.74793244 USD and is up 9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1927 active market(s) with $2,082,814,370.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.