Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Increased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 318.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Compass Point began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

