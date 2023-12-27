Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 39,112 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $35,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,960,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,195,000 after buying an additional 96,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,695.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. Sidoti raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

