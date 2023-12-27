Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 876 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,781 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $33,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

