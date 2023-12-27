Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in RPM International were worth $45,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

