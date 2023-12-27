Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $40,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -143.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

