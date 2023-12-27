Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $35,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $783,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

