Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $42,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth approximately $74,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $266.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

